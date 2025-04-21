Fantasy Baseball
Camilo Doval News: Notches third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Doval earned a save against the Brewers on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

The Giants held a comfortable three-run lead when Doval entered in the ninth frame, and the righty reliever worked quickly to end the contest, needing just seven pitches to retire the side in order. He got the save chance in part because Ryan Walker was unavailable after pitching on back-to-back days and throwing 25 pitches in a blown save Sunday. Despite that blow-up, Walker remains the Giants' primary closer, though Doval looks to be first in line for spare save chances given that he's gone 3-for-3 in such opportunities and has a 2.61 ERA overall on the season.

