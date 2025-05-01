Fantasy Baseball
Carl Edwards News: Opts for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Edwards elected free agency Wednesday.

Edwards cleared waivers Monday after being removed from the Angels' 40-man roster, and he'll now look to latch on with another organization that might provide a clearer path to major-league playing time. The 33-year-old allowed three earned runs in three innings while with the Angels but owns a 3.59 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 283 innings in his MLB career.

