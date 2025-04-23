Carl Edwards News: Selected from Salt Lake

The Angels selected Edwards' contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old righty will join the active roster to replace Ian Anderson, who was designated for assignment Wednesday. Edwards has been a strong bullpen option for Salt Lake this year, logging a 1.54 ERA through 11.2 innings alongside a 13:3 K:BB. He'll likely be used in middle relief while with the Angels, and he's also capable of working multiple innings out of the bullpen.