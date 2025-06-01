Carlos Carrasco News: Rejoins big club
The Yankees selected Carrasco's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Saturday's starter Will Waren lasted just 1.1 frames in a blowout loss to the Dodgers, so Carrasco will join the Yankees as a potential long-relief option for Sunday's series finale. The 38-year-old made eight appearances (six starts) for New York before being DFA'd in early May and had a 5.91 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB across 32 innings.
