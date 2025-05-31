Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Correa News: First career ejection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Correa was ejected from Saturday's loss at Seattle in the seventh inning for arguing with the umpire about the strike zone while in the on-deck circle, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He went 1-for-2 with a double before departing.

Correa had never been ejected from a major league game before Saturday. His ejection came at a poor time in a close game as Correa has been hot at the plate. He's hitting .400 (10-for-25) with three home runs in his last eight games since returning from a concussion on May 23.

