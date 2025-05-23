Carlos Correa News: Goes yard in return

Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Royals.

Correa made an immediate impact in his return from the injured list, smashing his third home run of the year after recovering from a concussion. The 30-year-old infielder is swinging a hot bat over his last 18 outings, during which he's batting .338 (23-for-68) with two homers, two doubles, nine RBI and nine runs scored. Correa may not offer much speed for fantasy managers, but he does present slugging upside at the shortstop position.