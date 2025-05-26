Carlos Correa News: Provides team's only offense Monday

Correa went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Rays on Monday.

Correa brought Minnesota to within a run with his two-run blast in the seventh inning, but that was the only time the Twins put any runs on the board. The long ball was Correa's second across four contests since returning from a concussion May 23. He's gone deep just four times through 45 games this season, though, after slugging 14 homers over 86 regular-season contests last year.