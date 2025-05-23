Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa News: Reinstated Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 8:56am

The Twins activated Correa (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Ryan Fitzgerald was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday without a corresponding move, paving the way for Correa to rejoin the active roster ahead of Friday's series opener versus Kansas City. The veteran shortstop missed exactly one week after suffering a concussion on a collision with Byron Buxton (concussion) last Thursday. Correa is batting .293 through 12 contests in May, though his .675 OPS is underwhelming since he has just one extra-base hit during that stretch.

