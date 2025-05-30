Carlos Correa News: Swats go-ahead homer

Correa went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 12-6 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Correa gave the Twins their first lead when he took Casey Legumina deep on the first pitch of the 10th inning. Over seven games since his return from a concussion, Correa is 8-for-24 (.333) with three homers and five RBI. The shortstop is up to five long balls this season while slashing .250/.290/.390 with 18 RBI, 20 runs scored, nine doubles and no stolen bases over 48 contests.