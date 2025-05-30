Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa News: Swats go-ahead homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Correa went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 12-6 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Correa gave the Twins their first lead when he took Casey Legumina deep on the first pitch of the 10th inning. Over seven games since his return from a concussion, Correa is 8-for-24 (.333) with three homers and five RBI. The shortstop is up to five long balls this season while slashing .250/.290/.390 with 18 RBI, 20 runs scored, nine doubles and no stolen bases over 48 contests.

Carlos Correa
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now