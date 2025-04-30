Carlos Duran News: Receives first MLB call-up

The Athletics selected Duran's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Acquired earlier this month from the Dodgers in the trade that sent outfielder Esteury Ruiz to Los Angeles, Duran has posted a 6.75 ERA and 18:12 K:BB over 16 frames at the Triple-A level this season. He'll provide the Athletics with a multi-inning option out of the bullpen while he's up with the big club.