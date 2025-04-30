Carlos Estevez News: Hangs on for ninth save

Estevez picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rays after allowing two hits in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

Estevez allowed the possible tying run to get to the plate Wednesday, but he punched out Taylor Walls and got Chandler Simpson to fly out to hold on for the save. The hard-throwing right-hander has yielded nine walks over 15 innings this year, but he's conceded just eight hits and hasn't served up a home run yet. Estevez has settled in as Kansas City's clear favorite for saves, submitting a 2.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB while converting nine of his 11 save chances.