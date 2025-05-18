Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Estevez headshot

Carlos Estevez News: Locks down 13th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Estevez picked up the save in Sunday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis, allowing a hit in a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

The Kansas City closer worked around a Brendan Donovan double and efficiently secured the win on 12 pitches, eight of which were strikes. Estevez has been a reliable reliever over his last 10 appearances, conceding just one run while pitching to an 8:1 K:BB across 9.2 innings. The 32-year-old has gone a perfect 8-for-8 on save opportunities during that span as he maintains his firm grip on the closer job over Lucas Erceg.

Carlos Estevez
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now