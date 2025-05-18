Carlos Estevez News: Locks down 13th save
Estevez picked up the save in Sunday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis, allowing a hit in a scoreless inning with one strikeout.
The Kansas City closer worked around a Brendan Donovan double and efficiently secured the win on 12 pitches, eight of which were strikes. Estevez has been a reliable reliever over his last 10 appearances, conceding just one run while pitching to an 8:1 K:BB across 9.2 innings. The 32-year-old has gone a perfect 8-for-8 on save opportunities during that span as he maintains his firm grip on the closer job over Lucas Erceg.
