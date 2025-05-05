Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Estevez headshot

Carlos Estevez News: Secures 10th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Estevez collected the save in Monday's 3-0 win against the White Sox, allowing one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning with no strikeouts.

The Kansas City closer required only eight pitches, seven of which were strikes, to retire the side and lock down the Royals' 20th win. Since his last blown save April 22 against Colorado, Estevez has made five consecutive scoreless appearances over which he's bagged five saves. Through 16 innings, he has pitched to a 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB while not allowing a home run.

