Carlos Estevez News: Secures save Monday

Estevez allowed a hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Estevez earned his second save in as many days in this outing. He's logged 4.2 scoreless innings since allowing a run in one inning versus the White Sox on May 7. Estevez continues to hold things down in the closer role for the Royals, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB over 21.2 innings while converting 14 of 16 save chances. His walk rate has ticked back up toward the high end of his career range this year after he had trimmed it down to 2.0 BB/9 in the 2024 regular season, so he'll need to be careful when navigating traffic on the basepaths.