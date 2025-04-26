Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Estevez News: Sharp in seventh save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Estevez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Astros.

Estevez retired the side on six pitches, all strikes, to earn his seventh save of the season. The right-hander ceded a save chance to Lucas Erceg on Friday, but that was likely because Estevez had pitched two of the previous three days. He's still got the upper hand for save chances in the Royals' bullpen, having converted seven of nine opportunities so far this season. Estevez has a steady 2.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB over 13 innings. He's no stranger to having a high walk rate -- his 2.0 BB/9 over 55 innings was by far the lowest mark of his career. That said, it could become an issue if he starts allowing more hits.

