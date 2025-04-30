Carlos Narvaez News: Continues to fill in serviceably

Narvaez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to Toronto.

Narvaez has now logged at least one hit in five of his last six outings. Over his last nine games, the backstop is batting a healthy .265 (9-for-34) with three homers, one double, four RBI and seven runs scored. Although Connor Wong (wrist) is nearing a return from the injured list, Narvaez's performance in his stead may have helped him create a timeshare behind the dish for the Red Sox once the former is healthy.