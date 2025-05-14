Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Playing time picking up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Narvaez will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

He'll get the nod behind the plate for the fourth time in five games and seems to have taken over as the Red Sox's preferred backstop ahead of Connor Wong, who is batting just .146 on the season. Narvaez has performed well by catcher's standards at the dish throughout the campaign, slashing .260/.313/.433 with four home runs and 14 RBI across 112 plate appearances.

