Carlos Rodon News: Fans 10 in no-decision
Rodon came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the A's, giving up four runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.
Homers by Luis Urias in the second inning and Brent Rooker in the third accounted for all the damage off Rodon, who fanned double-digit batters for the first time this season thanks to 20 swinging strikes among his 98 pitches (67 total strikes). The veteran southpaw will take a 3.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB through 54.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Mets.
