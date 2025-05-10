Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Rodon headshot

Carlos Rodon News: Fans 10 in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Rodon came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the A's, giving up four runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

Homers by Luis Urias in the second inning and Brent Rooker in the third accounted for all the damage off Rodon, who fanned double-digit batters for the first time this season thanks to 20 swinging strikes among his 98 pitches (67 total strikes). The veteran southpaw will take a 3.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB through 54.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Mets.

Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
