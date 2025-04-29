Carlos Rodon News: Retires first 15 batters in win

Rodon (4-3) earned the win against the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings.

While a returning Kyle Gibson struggled in his 2025 debut, Rodon pitched a perfect five innings before issuing a walk and a run in the sixth. Rodon yielded another run in the seventh inning on a Gunnar Henderson solo shot, which prompted the former's removal from Tuesday's game. Rodon has logged three quality starts in a row and sports a 3.43 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 42 innings, and his 52 punchouts ranks third in the majors behind MacKenzie Gore (59) and Zack Wheeler (57). Rodon's next start is slated for next week at home against the Padres.