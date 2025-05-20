Carlos Rodriguez News: Set for big-league start this week

The Brewers are expected to promote Rodriguez from Triple-A Nashville later this week to make a start during the club's four-game series in Pittsburgh that begins Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Milwaukee optioned Tobias Myers to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, and neither Aaron Civale (hamstring) nor Jose Quintana (shoulder) are expected to be activated from the injured list until next week, so Rodriguez looks on track to fill the open spot in the big-league rotation. Rodriguez reached the majors for the first time in 2024 and labored over his three starts with the Brewers, submitting a 7.30 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 12.1 innings. The 23-year-old righty has been excellent, however, through his nine starts with Nashville this season (1.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 49:15 K:BB in 45.1 innings), and his presence on the 40-man roster looks like it will play a factor in him getting a call-up over right-hander Jacob Misiorowski.