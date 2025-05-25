Carlos Santana Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Santana was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers due to left leg tightness, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The Guardians are labeling Santana's removal from the starting nine as a precautionary measure, in part due to the quick turnaround from Saturday night's game and Sunday's 11:35 AM ET start time. Kyle Manzardo will step in at first base and bat fifth against Detroit ace Tarik Skubal.