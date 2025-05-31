Carlos Santana News: Belts seventh home run

Santana went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Angels.

Santana tied things up at 5-5 in the seventh inning, when he took Ryan Zeferjahn deep to right field for a solo home run. It was Santana's seventh home run of the season, five of which have come in May. He'll end the month with a .994 OPS with 18 runs scored and 22 RBI across 100 plate appearances.