Carlos Santana News: Contributes in return

Santana started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Santana was back in the lineup after missing two games due to a leg injury. He picked up where he left off prior to the injury, extending a hit streak to seven games, during which the 41-year-old is 10-for-24 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks, six RBI and eight runs scored.