Carlos Santana headshot

Carlos Santana News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Santana (leg) is starting at first base and batting fifth Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

The veteran first baseman sat out the past two games due to left leg tightness but will rejoin the starting nine Tuesday against Los Angeles righty Dustin May. Santana is in the midst of a modest six-game hit streak, and he's gone 8-for-21 with five walks, two doubles, two homers, six RBI and six runs during that span.

Carlos Santana
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
