Carlos Santana News: Runs RBI streak to five games

Santana went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 3-1 win over Detroit.

Santana delivered a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning that turned out to be the game-winning hit. He's knocked in at lease one run in five consecutive games and has eight RBI over the last seven. After driving in seven runs over his first 29 contests, the veteran slugger had accumulated 20 RBI over the subsequent 19 games.