Carmen Mlodzinski News: Fires 5.2 scoreless frames

Mlodzinski did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 win over Atlanta, allowing four hits and one walk over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The 26-year-old right-hander produced his first scoreless start of the season with this 83-pitch performance, falling an out shy of securing his first quality start. The Atlanta lineup was unable to square up Mlodzinki, as he scattered three singles and a double. With this effort, Mlodzinski lowered his ERA from 6.16 to 5.20 across 36.1 total innings. He currently lines up to make his next start at the Phillies next weekend.