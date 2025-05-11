Fantasy Baseball
Carmen Mlodzinski News: Fires 5.2 scoreless frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Mlodzinski did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 win over Atlanta, allowing four hits and one walk over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The 26-year-old right-hander produced his first scoreless start of the season with this 83-pitch performance, falling an out shy of securing his first quality start. The Atlanta lineup was unable to square up Mlodzinki, as he scattered three singles and a double. With this effort, Mlodzinski lowered his ERA from 6.16 to 5.20 across 36.1 total innings. He currently lines up to make his next start at the Phillies next weekend.

Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
