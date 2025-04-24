Carmen Mlodzinski News: Knocked around in fourth inning

Mlodzinski didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Angels after allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

It wasn't until the fourth inning where Mlodzinski ran into trouble, as he gave up three consecutive hits to open the frame, the last of which was a three-run jack by Logan O'Hoppe. Three of his five hits allowed went for extra bases Thursday, and Mlodzinski has now failed to exceed five innings in any of his first five starts this season. The right-hander doesn't shape up as a recommended fantasy option in his next scheduled outing versus the Cubs, considering he carries a 6.95 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 22 innings.