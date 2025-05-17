Carmen Mlodzinski News: Struggles early in loss

Mlodzinski (1-4) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Mlodzinski was lifted at 78 pitches with two runners aboard in the fourth inning, both of whom came around to score on a single by Bryson Stott. It marked the 26-year-old's shortest outing of the season and the first time he's allowed more than three earned runs in a start since April 18. He'll take a 5.67 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 39.2 innings into a home matchup with the Brewers next weekend.