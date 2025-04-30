Carmen Mlodzinski News: Yields two runs in no-decision

Mlodzinski did not factor into Wednesday's decision against the Cubs, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings.

Mlodzinski kept the Cubs off the board over the first four innings, but the two baserunners he allowed at the start of the fifth came around to score on an Ian Happ two-run single. Mlodzinski has failed to make it through five innings in three of his last four starts and is up to a 6.58 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB over 26 innings this season. He's slated to face the Cardinals on the road next week, where he'll look to earn his second win of 2025.