Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly Injury: X-rays negative on hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Kelly (hand) underwent X-rays on his left hand, which came back negative, following Sunday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Kelly left the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on his left hand in the fifth frame. The catcher appears to have avoided any significant damage and he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.

