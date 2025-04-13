Carson Kelly Injury: X-rays negative on hand
Kelly (hand) underwent X-rays on his left hand, which came back negative, following Sunday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Kelly left the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on his left hand in the fifth frame. The catcher appears to have avoided any significant damage and he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
