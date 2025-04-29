Carson Kelly News: Homers, drives in three

Kelly went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's victory against the Pirates.

Kelly's bat has been hot this season and he was rewarded with his first start in the cleanup spot Tuesday. He didn't waste much time making an impact, belting a two-run shot to open the game's scoring in the fourth inning. Kelly later added an RBI single in the ninth. He's started 15 games this season and delivered multiple hits in five of those, resulting in a .370/.524/.891 slash line.