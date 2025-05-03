Fantasy Baseball
Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Keeps rolling Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 6:08am

Kelly went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-0 win over the Brewers.

Kelly extended his hitting streak to four games, during which time he's gone 7-for-17 with a home run and four RBI. Overall, the veteran catcher has a scintillating .364 batting average and 1.318 OPS over 18 appearances. The strong play has allowed Kelly to move slightly ahead of Miguel Amaya when it comes to Chicago's pecking order behind the plate.

