Carson Kelly News: Reaches three times in win

Kelly went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 13-3 win over the White Sox.

Kelly had cooled down a bit recently after a scorching hot start to year, as he came into Friday's contest batting just .182 with a .593 OPS in May. After the two-hit effort, the veteran catcher is now sitting with a strong .299 average and 1.068 OPS through 28 games overall. Kelly should continue to see plenty of playing time, but more regression is likely on the way based on his career numbers, and Miguel Amaya should remain heavily involved behind the plate for the Cubs as well.