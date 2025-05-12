Fantasy Baseball
Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Serving as DH Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Kelly is serving as the designated hitter and batting fifth in Monday's game against the Marlins.

With Ian Happ (oblique) out for the third straight game, the Cubs have shifted Seiya Suzuki into the outfield, which has opened up the DH role. Justin Turner filled in the last two days, but it will be Kelly on Monday, with Miguel Amaya getting the nod behind the plate. Kelly has been scorching hot to begin the year with a 1.151 OPS across 24 games.

