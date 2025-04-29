Fantasy Baseball
Carson Kelly News: Slides up to cleanup spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Kelly is starting at catcher and batting fourth in Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

The Cubs are shaking things up a bit, with the slumping Dansby Swanson dropping down to eighth in the order and Kelly moving up to the cleanup spot. The veteran catcher certainly deserves it, as he's sporting a spectacular 1.371 OPS through 15 appearances. Kelly has a career .699 OPS, so some regression is likely coming soon, but fantasy managers should enjoy the hot streak while it lasts.

