Carson Kelly News: Slides up to cleanup spot
Kelly is starting at catcher and batting fourth in Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
The Cubs are shaking things up a bit, with the slumping Dansby Swanson dropping down to eighth in the order and Kelly moving up to the cleanup spot. The veteran catcher certainly deserves it, as he's sporting a spectacular 1.371 OPS through 15 appearances. Kelly has a career .699 OPS, so some regression is likely coming soon, but fantasy managers should enjoy the hot streak while it lasts.
