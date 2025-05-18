Fantasy Baseball
Carson McCusker News: Contract selected by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 7:41am

The Twins selected McCusker's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

The 26-year-old will receive his first taste of the majors Sunday after Byron Buxton (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Saturday. McCusker has a .350/.412/.650 slash line with 10 homers through 38 games for St. Paul this year, and he could see some action while up with the Twins given the club's injury situation.

