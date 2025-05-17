Carson McCusker News: Set to be called up from Triple-A
McCusker is expected to be called up from Triple-A St. Paul before Sunday's game, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.
McCusker will take the place of Byron Buxton, who was placed on the 7-day concussion IL. McCusker isn't seen as a top prospect as a 27-year old playing in Triple-A and without much pedigree as an undrafted free agent. Still, he's hitting .350 with 10 home runs and a 1.062 OPS in 38 games, so he may get a chance to prove he's for real with the Twins having several openings in the lineup due to injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now