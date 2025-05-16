Carson Palmquist News: Officially called up from Triple-A

The Rockies selected Palmquist's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Palmquist started the season in Triple-A, but with Ryan Feltner (back) still on the injured list, the 24-year-old southpaw is slated to make his major-league debut against Arizona on Friday, per Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. Palmquist has a 2-2 record across seven starts in Triple-A this season with a 3.82 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB across 35.1 innings.