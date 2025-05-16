Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carson Palmquist headshot

Carson Palmquist News: Struggles in big-league debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2025 at 11:00pm

Palmquist (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout over four innings as he took the loss Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

A steady stream of traffic on the bases and productive outs by Arizona made Palmquist's work more difficult in his major-league debut. He threw 48 of 76 pitches for strikes, and it didn't help that the Rockies offered just two hits and four walks without scoring a run to support him. Palmquist posted a 3.82 ERA over 35.1 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque prior to his call-up, so it's likely asking a lot of the 24-year-old to step in with excellent performances right away. The southpaw is tentatively projected for his home debut versus the Phillies next week, which makes him incredibly risky for fantasy managers.

Carson Palmquist
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now