Carson Palmquist News: Struggles in big-league debut

Palmquist (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout over four innings as he took the loss Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

A steady stream of traffic on the bases and productive outs by Arizona made Palmquist's work more difficult in his major-league debut. He threw 48 of 76 pitches for strikes, and it didn't help that the Rockies offered just two hits and four walks without scoring a run to support him. Palmquist posted a 3.82 ERA over 35.1 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque prior to his call-up, so it's likely asking a lot of the 24-year-old to step in with excellent performances right away. The southpaw is tentatively projected for his home debut versus the Phillies next week, which makes him incredibly risky for fantasy managers.