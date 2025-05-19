Carson Spiers Injury: Begins throwing Saturday

Reds manager Terry Francona said that Spiers (shoulder) began a throwing progression Saturday at the team's spring training facility in Arizona, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Spiers will likely remain in Arizona for at least the next couple of weeks to continue ramping up before the Reds map out a minor-league rehab assignment for him. The 27-year-old righty had started in two of his three appearances for Cincinnati before landing on the shelf April 20 with a right shoulder impingement, but he might have to settle for a long-relief role once he's activated.