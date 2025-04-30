Fantasy Baseball
Casey Lawrence headshot

Casey Lawrence News: Booted from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 12:02pm

The Blue Jays designated Lawrence for assignment Wednesday.

Lawrence helped save the bullpen with 2.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox, but he's being sent packing after just one day on the active roster. Eric Lauer was called up from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move and is expected to either start or serve as a bulk reliever in Wednesday's game against Boston.

Casey Lawrence
Toronto Blue Jays
