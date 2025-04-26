Fantasy Baseball
Casey Lawrence headshot

Casey Lawrence News: DFA'd by Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Mariners designated Lawrence for assignment Saturday.

It's the third time Lawrence has been DFA'd by the Mariners since his contract was initially selected from Triple-A Tacoma on April 9. He's appeared in four games for Seattle and has a 3.60 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 10 innings. Lawrence was outrighted to Tacoma after the first two times he was DFA'd by the Mariners and will likely follow the same route this time around unless a team opts to claim him off waivers.

Casey Lawrence
Seattle Mariners
