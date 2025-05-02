Fantasy Baseball
Casey Lawrence News: Enters free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Lawrence cleared waivers Friday and elected free agency, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Lawrence was cast off Toronto's 40-man roster Wednesday, already marking the fourth time he's been designated for assignment this season. He'll elect to enter the open market this time around -- perhaps in search of a landing spot that might provide a bit more stability. He owns a 4.97 ERA and 1.66 WHIP with a 5:1 K:BB through 12.2 innings.

