Casey Lawrence News: Enters free agency

Lawrence cleared waivers Friday and elected free agency, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Lawrence was cast off Toronto's 40-man roster Wednesday, already marking the fourth time he's been designated for assignment this season. He'll elect to enter the open market this time around -- perhaps in search of a landing spot that might provide a bit more stability. He owns a 4.97 ERA and 1.66 WHIP with a 5:1 K:BB through 12.2 innings.