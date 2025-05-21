Casey Lawrence News: Excels in bulk relief

Lawrence (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the White Sox after allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out two in five innings.

Lawrence made his season debut with the Mariners after inking a minor-league contract with the ballclub earlier this month and gave them five strong innings as a bulk reliver. The White Sox scratched a run across in the third inning and that proved to be the difference after the Mariners were shut out by Adrian Houser and the bullpen. Five innings was tied for Lawrence's longest outing this season and he know has a 4.08 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB in 17.2 innings.