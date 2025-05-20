Casey Lawrence News: Poised for bulk relief

Lawrence is expected to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma to serve as a bulk reliever in Tuesday's game versus the White Sox, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Lawrence is already in Chicago on the taxi squad and will be officially added to the roster before gametime. The veteran swingman has made five relief appearances between the Mariners and Blue Jays this season, allowing 14 runs (seven earned) with a 5:1 K:BB across 12.2 frames.