Casey Lawrence News: Returning to Toronto

Toronto has plenty of familiarity with Lawrence, a 37-year-old journeyman who signed with the Blue Jays as an undrafted free agent in 2010 before he reached the big leagues for the first time in 2017. Before being designated for assignment by Seattle over the weekend, Lawrence had filled a swingman role in the majors and at Triple-A Tacoma, making four relief appearances for the big club and two starts in the minors. Since he has no minor-league options remaining, Lawrence will join Toronto ahead of its three-game series with the Red Sox that begins Tuesday, but it's not immediately clear whether he'll work out of the bullpen or slot into the rotation. The Blue Jays have a starting spot open for Wednesday after demoting Easton Lucas, who had been filling in for the injured Max Scherzer (thumb).