Casey Mize News: Activated from IL

The Tigers reinstated Mize (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Guardians on Saturday.

Mize landed on the 15-day injured list due to a hamstring strain, but the 28-year-old right-hander has been cleared to make his return. Mize went 6-1 across seven starts with a 2.53 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB across 42.2 innings prior to landing on the IL. To make room on the 26-man roster for Mize, the Tigers optioned Akil Baddoo to Triple-A Toledo following Friday's game.