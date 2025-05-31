Fantasy Baseball
Casey Mize

Casey Mize News: Early exit in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Mize didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 win over the Royals, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander needed 79 pitches (49 strikes) to record just 10 outs in his shortest start of the season, but Mize was never in danger of taking a loss thanks to plenty of early offensive support from the Tigers. Since returning from an IL stint due to a hamstring strain, he's been tagged for five runs (four earned) in only 8.1 innings over two outings, but a 10:3 K:BB suggests his luck could turn soon. Mize will look to bounce back in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road next week against the White Sox.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
