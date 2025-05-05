Fantasy Baseball
Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt Injury: Begins baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Schmitt (oblique) has begun baseball activities, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Schmitt is more than two weeks removed from suffering a Grade 2 left oblique strain but has been cleared to start ramping things up. The expectation when Schmitt went down was that he would miss around a month of action, so he's still got a couple weeks go go and will likely require a rehab assignment.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
