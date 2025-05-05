Casey Schmitt Injury: Begins baseball activities
Schmitt (oblique) has begun baseball activities, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Schmitt is more than two weeks removed from suffering a Grade 2 left oblique strain but has been cleared to start ramping things up. The expectation when Schmitt went down was that he would miss around a month of action, so he's still got a couple weeks go go and will likely require a rehab assignment.
