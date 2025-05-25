Cavan Biggio News: Optioned to Triple-A

Biggio was optioned to Triple-A Omaha following Sunday's 2-1 win over the Twins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Biggio appeared as a pinch-hitter in the contest, striking out in place of Mark Canha in the top of the ninth inning. The 30-year-old has struggled to a .174 average with one home run, four RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base over 69 at-bats in 37 games with Kansas City this season. Biggio will now have the chance to either accept his option to Triple-A or elect free agency in the coming days.